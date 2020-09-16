finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

25,67EUR
+0,49EUR
+1,95%
10:30:54
STU
22.09.2020 11:16

STMicroelectronics buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Buy" belassen. Die Chiphersteller Infineon und STMicro profitierten weiterhin vom beschleunigten Trend zu Elektrofahrzeugen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 19:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 19:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
25,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
25,67 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,52 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+11,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,09%
Ø Kursziel: 28,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
29 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,09%
Ø Kursziel: 28,52
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

