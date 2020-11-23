|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
32,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,46%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
32,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,31 €
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
