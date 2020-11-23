ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics angesichts von Spekulationen über einen milliardenschweren Liefervertrag mit der US-Firma SpaceX auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Analyst Achal Sultania versuchte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie die Auswirkungen abzuschätzen, betonte aber, dass es derzeit noch an Details mangele./tih/la