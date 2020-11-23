  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

32,94EUR
+0,28EUR
+0,86%
13:53:55
STU
33,04EUR
+0,37EUR
+1,12%
14:44:12
BTE
27.11.2020 13:06

STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics angesichts von Spekulationen über einen milliardenschweren Liefervertrag mit der US-Firma SpaceX auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Analyst Achal Sultania versuchte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie die Auswirkungen abzuschätzen, betonte aber, dass es derzeit noch an Details mangele./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2020 / 18:07 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / 05:05 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Outperform

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
32,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
32,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,25%
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

-1,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,90%
Ø Kursziel: 32,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
26
28
30
32
34
36
Barclays Capital
36,00 €
UBS AG
32 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
35,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
33,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,90%
Ø Kursziel: 32,31
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

