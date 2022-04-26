  • Suche
UniCredit Aktie

8,74EUR
+0,32EUR
+3,76%
16:29:22
XETRA
8,72EUR
+0,09EUR
+1,01%
16:44:36
BTE

WKN: A2DJV6 / ISIN: IT0005239360

05.05.2022 15:16

UniCredit Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Unicredit nach Zahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 11,60 Euro belassen. Auch wenn Russland für die italienische Bank ein mittelfristiges Risiko bleibe, sah die Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung stützende Aspekte für die Aktie. Sie lobte vor allem die Kreditausfallvorsorge und Aussagen zu den maximal denkbaren Kapitalauswirkungen im Russland-Geschäft./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 07:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 07:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: UniCredit Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
UniCredit S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
11,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
8,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,35%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
8,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,69%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
15,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu UniCredit S.p.A.

15:16 Uhr UniCredit Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12:16 Uhr UniCredit Buy UBS AG
11:01 Uhr UniCredit Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.22 UniCredit Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.04.22 UniCredit Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu UniCredit S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

