FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktie von Volvo angesichts einer vermeldeten Sonderdividende auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Gemeinsam mit starken Endmärkten und einer beständigen Story für den Unternehmenswert untermauerten hohe Rückflüsse an die Aktionäre seine Kaufempfehlung, schrieb Analyst Nicolai Kempf in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx