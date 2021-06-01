  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit der Startseite von finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Volvo (B) Aktie WKN: 855689 / ISIN: SE0000115446

22,61EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,04%
11:43:01
BMN
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
03.06.2021 12:56

Volvo AB (B) buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktie von Volvo angesichts einer vermeldeten Sonderdividende auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Gemeinsam mit starken Endmärkten und einer beständigen Story für den Unternehmenswert untermauerten hohe Rückflüsse an die Aktionäre seine Kaufempfehlung, schrieb Analyst Nicolai Kempf in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Volvo
Long
 SD08NB 4,48
4,78
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Volvo
Long
 SD99QJ 7,80
0,28
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD08NB, SD99QJ. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2021 / 05:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) buy

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
250,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
22,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.007,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Nicolai Kempf 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
241,25 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

12:56 Uhr Volvo (B) buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.06.21 Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.05.21 Volvo (B) Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.21 Volvo (B) Sell UBS AG
06.05.21 Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) Newsmehr Volvo AB (B) News
RSS Feed
Volvo AB (B) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Volvo (B) Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 241,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
190
200
210
220
230
240
250
260
270
UBS AG
188,00 SEK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
245,00 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
235,00 SEK
Kepler Cheuvreux
260,00 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
238,00 SEK
Bernstein Research
240,00 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
250,00 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
274,00 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 241,25
alle Volvo AB (B) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:07 Uhr Orsted Neutral
12:06 Uhr Facebook buy
12:06 Uhr Orsted Hold
12:05 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
12:05 Uhr Rheinmetall Halten
02.06.21 METRO (St.) Neutral
02.06.21 HUGO BOSS Outperform
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 MorphoSys overweight
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 thyssenkrupp buy
02.06.21 Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
02.06.21 Orsted buy
02.06.21 PATRIZIA Halten
02.06.21 Orsted Sector Perform
02.06.21 Vantage Towers buy
02.06.21 RELX Outperform
02.06.21 ExxonMobil Underperform
02.06.21 Shell B Outperform
02.06.21 MS Industrie Kaufen
02.06.21 Prosus buy
02.06.21 voestalpine Sell
02.06.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
02.06.21 ArcelorMittal buy
02.06.21 Sanofi add
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy
02.06.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
02.06.21 WACKER CHEMIE Hold
02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight
02.06.21 Ryanair Neutral
02.06.21 easyJet Neutral
02.06.21 Rolls-Royce Neutral
02.06.21 SAFRAN overweight
02.06.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral
02.06.21 Airbus overweight
02.06.21 LPKF Laser Electronics buy
02.06.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy
02.06.21 MLP buy
02.06.21 Salzgitter Sell
02.06.21 CompuGroup Medical Reduce
02.06.21 Dow Neutral
02.06.21 Continental Hold
02.06.21 Inditex overweight
02.06.21 Airbus Hold
02.06.21 Orsted Underperform
02.06.21 AstraZeneca Outperform
02.06.21 Delivery Hero overweight
02.06.21 Airbus overweight
02.06.21 Beiersdorf buy
01.06.21 Fresenius Medical Care Underperform

Top-Rankings

15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
Materialien die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen