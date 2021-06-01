|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
250,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
22,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.007,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Nicolai Kempf
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
241,25 SEK
|12:56 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Volvo (B) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.05.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.04.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.03.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|19.02.21
|Volvo (B) Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.04.21
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.04.21
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.21
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.21
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.21
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:07 Uhr
|Orsted Neutral
|12:06 Uhr
|Facebook buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Orsted Hold
|12:05 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|12:05 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Halten
|02.06.21
|METRO (St.) Neutral
|02.06.21
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|02.06.21
|SAP buy
|02.06.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|02.06.21
|SAP buy
|02.06.21
|thyssenkrupp buy
|02.06.21
|Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
|02.06.21
|Orsted buy
|02.06.21
|PATRIZIA Halten
|02.06.21
|Orsted Sector Perform
|02.06.21
|Vantage Towers buy
|02.06.21
|RELX Outperform
|02.06.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|02.06.21
|Shell B Outperform
|02.06.21
|MS Industrie Kaufen
|02.06.21
|Prosus buy
|02.06.21
|voestalpine Sell
|02.06.21
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|02.06.21
|ArcelorMittal buy
|02.06.21
|Sanofi add
|02.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|02.06.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|02.06.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|02.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|02.06.21
|Ryanair Neutral
|02.06.21
|easyJet Neutral
|02.06.21
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|02.06.21
|SAFRAN overweight
|02.06.21
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|02.06.21
|Airbus overweight
|02.06.21
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|02.06.21
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|02.06.21
|MLP buy
|02.06.21
|Salzgitter Sell
|02.06.21
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|02.06.21
|Dow Neutral
|02.06.21
|Continental Hold
|02.06.21
|Inditex overweight
|02.06.21
|Airbus Hold
|02.06.21
|Orsted Underperform
|02.06.21
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|02.06.21
|Delivery Hero overweight
|02.06.21
|Airbus overweight
|02.06.21
|Beiersdorf buy
|01.06.21
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|15 unbekannte Apple-Patente 15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
|Materialien die teurer sind als Gold Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
|Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat Depot-Details
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan