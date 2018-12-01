finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-

Zalando Aktie WKN: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

41,06EUR
+0,15EUR
+0,37%
21:30:01
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.09.2019 17:36
Bewerten
(0)

Zalando buy (Baader Bank)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Zalando nach einer hauseigenen Investmentkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 56 Euro belassen. Der Investor-Relations-Leiter des Online-Modehändlers, Patrick Kofler, habe eine beeindruckende Präsentation gehalten, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen habe die richtigen strategischen Initiativen ergriffen./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 16:04 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 16:04 / CEST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando buy

Unternehmen:
Zalando		Analyst:
Baader Bank		Kursziel:
56,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
40,85 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+37,09%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
40,85 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+37,09%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
41,71 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Zalando

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17:36 UhrZalando buyBaader Bank
25.09.2019Zalando NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.09.2019Zalando OutperformMacquarie Research
18.09.2019Zalando HoldKepler Cheuvreux
17.09.2019Zalando HaltenDZ BANK
17:36 UhrZalando buyBaader Bank
24.09.2019Zalando OutperformMacquarie Research
04.09.2019Zalando OutperformCredit Suisse Group
30.08.2019Zalando buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.08.2019Zalando overweightBarclays Capital
25.09.2019Zalando NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.2019Zalando HoldKepler Cheuvreux
17.09.2019Zalando HaltenDZ BANK
17.09.2019Zalando HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.09.2019Zalando HoldWarburg Research
17.09.2019Zalando SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.2019Zalando SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.08.2019Zalando SellUBS AG
01.08.2019Zalando VerkaufenDZ BANK
01.08.2019Zalando SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zalando nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Zalando

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.09.19
Amazon, Zalando und Co: So geht es weiter (Der Aktionär)
20.09.19
Zalando könnte bei About You einsteigen - unter bestimmten Umständen (Onlinehändler-News)
19.09.19
Starkes Wachstum des Konkurrenten: Zalando wägt Beteiligung an Otto-Tochter About You ab (manager magazin online)
18.09.19
Zalando-Aktie nach Crash: Warum der Titel langfristig attraktiv ist (Börse Online)
18.09.19
Ranking: Social Media: Ein Familienunternehmen sticht Zalando aus (etailment.de)
18.09.19
Zalando: Crash - und jetzt? (Der Aktionär)
18.09.19
Kinnevik stößt Zalando-Anteile ab und schockt die Börse (Onlinehändler-News)
17.09.19
Zalando-Aktie bricht ein: Großaktionär Kinnevik schließt Platzierung von Aktienpaket ab (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zalando News
RSS Feed
Zalando zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Zalando Aktie

+1,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,58%
Ø Kursziel: 41,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 10
Sell: 3
10
20
30
40
50
60
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
32 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23 
Morgan Stanley
30 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30 
Deutsche Bank AG
42 
UBS AG
35 
Independent Research GmbH
50 
RBC Capital Markets
52 
Barclays Capital
51 
Credit Suisse Group
50 
Warburg Research
45 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
45 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21 
Kepler Cheuvreux
48 
Macquarie Research
55 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 
Baader Bank
56 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,58%
Ø Kursziel: 41,71
alle Zalando Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:51 UhrNordex Neutral
16:06 UhrBASF Neutral
16:06 UhrCovestro buy
15:46 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
15:11 UhrMorphoSys Neutral
14:36 UhrSoftware Neutral
14:31 UhrEON SE buy
14:26 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
14:21 UhrContinental overweight
14:11 UhrContinental Halten
14:06 Uhradidas buy
13:11 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum buy
13:11 UhrContinental Hold
13:06 UhrWirecard buy
13:06 UhrWirecard buy
13:06 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Hold
11:26 UhrBayer overweight
10:36 UhrSAP SE overweight
10:36 UhrSAP SE overweight
10:31 UhrHenkel vz Neutral
10:21 UhrBMW Underweight
10:16 UhrSiemens Healthineers Underweight
09:51 UhrBeiersdorf overweight
25.09.19Continental Underweight
25.09.19JENOPTIK Hold
25.09.19Continental Hold
25.09.19Continental Sector Perform
25.09.19AIXTRON SE buy
25.09.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
25.09.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
25.09.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
25.09.19CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
25.09.19Infineon buy
25.09.19Infineon buy
25.09.19CANCOM SE buy
25.09.19Wirecard buy
25.09.19Wirecard buy
25.09.19adidas Outperform
25.09.19adidas Hold
25.09.19Bayer buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:22 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen im Minus -- HELLA verdient weniger bei sinkenden Umsätzen -- GfK: Deutsches Konsumklima zieht unerwartet an -- Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:34 Uhr
Bitcoin bricht weiter ein und fällt unter 8.000 Dollar
Ausland
20:37 Uhr
Befriedung bei Telecom Italia schreitet voran: Verwaltungsratschef Conti geht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeamViewerA2YN90
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Lufthansa AG823212
EVOTEC SE566480