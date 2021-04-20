  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Zalando Aktie WKN: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

86,40EUR
-5,84EUR
-6,33%
14:15:04
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
21.04.2021 11:46

Zalando buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Zalando auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 112 Euro belassen. Nach den Eckdaten für das erste Quartal sieht Analystin Nizla Naizer bei den Markterwartungen für das operative Ergebnis 2021 einen Spieltraum von mindestens 5 Prozent. Dies schrieb sie in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Zalando
Long
 SB8JJ4 4,56
1,90
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Zalando
Long
 SB76GB 9,55
0,91
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB8JJ4, SB76GB. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 06:34 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando buy

Unternehmen:
Zalando		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
112,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
86,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,84%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
86,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,63%
Analyst Name:
Nizla Naizer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
106,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Zalando

11:46 Uhr Zalando buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:46 Uhr Zalando Hold Warburg Research
08:01 Uhr Zalando buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Uhr Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 Uhr Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Zalando

Starkes Q1
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Eine unerwartet hohe Nachfrage nach Frühjahrs- und Sommer-Kollektionen hat dem Onlinehändler Zalando einen guten Start ins neue Jahr beschert.
13:47 Uhr
Zalando-Aktie aktuell: Zalando mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
13:11 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung - Spekulation treibt Hugo Boss (Dow Jones)
10:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Aktie legt nur kurz zu (dpa-afx)
10:38 Uhr
Corona-Boom dauert bei Online-Modehändler Zalando an (Börse Online)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
Starkes Q1
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Eine unerwartet hohe Nachfrage nach Frühjahrs- und Sommer-Kollektionen hat dem Onlinehändler Zalando einen guten Start ins neue Jahr beschert.
13:47 Uhr
Zalando-Aktie aktuell: Zalando mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
13:11 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung - Spekulation treibt Hugo Boss (Dow Jones)
10:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Aktie legt nur kurz zu (dpa-afx)
10:38 Uhr
Corona-Boom dauert bei Online-Modehändler Zalando an (Börse Online)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
Starkes Q1
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Eine unerwartet hohe Nachfrage nach Frühjahrs- und Sommer-Kollektionen hat dem Onlinehändler Zalando einen guten Start ins neue Jahr beschert.
25.11.20
Amazon (AMZN) Cloud Clientele Improves as Zalando Picks AWS (Zacks)
13:47 Uhr
Zalando-Aktie aktuell: Zalando mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
13:11 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung - Spekulation treibt Hugo Boss (Dow Jones)
12:29 Uhr
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus (finanzen.net)
10:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Aktie legt nur kurz zu (dpa-afx)
10:38 Uhr
Corona-Boom dauert bei Online-Modehändler Zalando an (Börse Online)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
Starkes Q1
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Eine unerwartet hohe Nachfrage nach Frühjahrs- und Sommer-Kollektionen hat dem Onlinehändler Zalando einen guten Start ins neue Jahr beschert.
13:47 Uhr
Zalando-Aktie aktuell: Zalando mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
13:11 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung - Spekulation treibt Hugo Boss (Dow Jones)
12:29 Uhr
Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Zalando-Aktie dreht ins Minus (finanzen.net)
10:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Aktie legt nur kurz zu (dpa-afx)
10:38 Uhr
Corona-Boom dauert bei Online-Modehändler Zalando an (Börse Online)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht (Société Générale)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando Newsmehr Zalando News
RSS Feed
Zalando zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Zalando Aktie

+22,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,69%
Ø Kursziel: 106,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
86,00 €
Barclays Capital
110,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
97,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
98,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
88,00 €
Bernstein Research
130,00 €
Morgan Stanley
82,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
115,00 €
Baader Bank
115,00 €
UBS AG
117,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
112,00 €
Warburg Research
97,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
121,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
121,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
112,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,69%
Ø Kursziel: 106,00
alle Zalando Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:30 Uhr Rheinmetall kaufen
11:29 Uhr Airbus Hold
11:28 Uhr Danone buy
11:27 Uhr Sixt kaufen
11:27 Uhr freenet buy
10:59 Uhr Danone Hold
10:58 Uhr Zalando buy
10:57 Uhr Sixt buy
10:56 Uhr Sartorius vz. buy
10:56 Uhr Kering Hold
10:55 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
10:55 Uhr BMW buy
10:54 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:54 Uhr Eni buy
10:53 Uhr TOTAL buy
10:53 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:53 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
10:52 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
10:52 Uhr BP buy
10:51 Uhr Hypoport buy
10:50 Uhr Danone Sell
10:49 Uhr Zur Rose Sell
10:49 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
10:48 Uhr Kering Neutral
10:48 Uhr Iberdrola SA buy
10:47 Uhr Siltronic Neutral
10:46 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:45 Uhr Worldline SA buy
10:45 Uhr BHP Group Neutral
10:45 Uhr ASML NV buy
10:45 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
10:44 Uhr BHP Group overweight
10:44 Uhr Roche overweight
10:44 Uhr DEUTZ buy
10:44 Uhr Carrefour overweight
10:43 Uhr ASML NV overweight
10:43 Uhr Valeo SA Sell
10:43 Uhr Roche Neutral
10:42 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
10:42 Uhr Intel Outperform
10:41 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
10:41 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sell
10:41 Uhr Roche Outperform
10:41 Uhr BHP Group buy
10:41 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
10:41 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
10:39 Uhr Netflix Neutral
10:39 Uhr Sixt buy
10:39 Uhr Sixt buy
10:36 Uhr Allianz Underperform

Top-Rankings

In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Die erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten (Stand März 2021)
Welcher Blockbuster spielte den größten Umsatz aller Zeiten ein?
In diesen Sportarten verdient man richtig viel Geld
Mit diesen Sportarten kann man reich werden

Umfrage

Die STIKO hält Impfangebote für alle bis zum Ende des Sommers nach wie vor für realistisch. Würden Sie dieses - gleichgültig welcher Impfstoff - annehmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen