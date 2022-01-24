Aktie in diesem Artikel Zalando 64,02 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Zalando von 115 auf 110 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Nachdem der europäische Internetsektor zuletzt schwach gelaufen sei, gebe es nun reichlich Schnäppchen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anleger bräuchten aber Geduld. Steigende Zinsen könnten etwas bremsen. Den Rückschlag der Zalando-Aktien sieht sie ebenfalls als attraktive Einstiegsgelegenheit./ajx/ag