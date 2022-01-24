  • Suche
Zalando Aktie

64,02EUR
-1,70EUR
-2,59%
14:05:04
STU

WKN: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

25.01.2022 13:56

25.01.2022 13:56

Zalando Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Zalando von 115 auf 110 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Nachdem der europäische Internetsektor zuletzt schwach gelaufen sei, gebe es nun reichlich Schnäppchen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anleger bräuchten aber Geduld. Steigende Zinsen könnten etwas bremsen. Den Rückschlag der Zalando-Aktien sieht sie ebenfalls als attraktive Einstiegsgelegenheit./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 17:33 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 00:45 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando Outperform

Unternehmen:
Zalando		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
64,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
71,82%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
64,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,82%
Analyst Name:
Sherri Malek 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Zalando

Kursziele Zalando Aktie

+58,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,02%
Ø Kursziel: 101,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
70
80
90
100
110
120
UBS AG
101,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
92,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
77,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
101,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
118,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 €
Warburg Research
97,00 €
Baader Bank
96,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
120,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
92,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
106,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,02%
Ø Kursziel: 101,17
alle Zalando Kursziele

