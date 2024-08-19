Zoom-Aktie steigt: Zoom Video Communications steigert Gewinn stärker als erwartet
Zoom Video Communications hat die Bilanz des jüngst abgelaufenen Jahresviertels präsentiert.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Der Anbieter von videobasierter Kommunikationssoftware Zoom Video Communications konnte den Gewinn im zweiten Quartal seines Fiskaljahres 2025 steigern: Das Ergebnis belief sich auf 1,39 US-Dollar je Aktie, nach 1,34 US-Dollar je Aktie im Vorjahreszeitraum. Die Schätzungen der Analysten, die sich auf einen Gewinn je Aktie in Höhe von 1,214 US-Dollar belaufen hatten, wurden damit übertroffen.
Im Berichtszeitraum machte Zoom außerdem 1,16 Milliarden US-Dollar Umsatz, nachdem dieser im Vorjahreszeitraum bei 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar gelegen hatte.
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications reagiert im nachbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel zeitweise mit einem Plus von 3,35 Prozent auf 62,25 US-Dollar.
Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com
