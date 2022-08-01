  • Suche
15.09.2022 16:07

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von MTU Aero Engines. Zuletzt ging es für die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 161,65 EUR.
Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,3 Prozent auf 161,65 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 160,75 EUR aus. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 163,60 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 191.116 MTU Aero Engines-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 28.02.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 221,10 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 26,89 Prozent. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 05.07.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 159,40 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 1,41 Prozent würde die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie bei 220,50 EUR.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte MTU Aero Engines am 27.07.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 2,14 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte MTU Aero Engines 1,08 EUR je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.289,00 EUR vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 30,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 989,00 EUR in den Büchern standen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 27.10.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 26.10.2023.

Der Gewinn 2022 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 7,86 EUR je MTU Aero Engines-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyUBS AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.07.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
01.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HoldWarburg Research
19.01.2022MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley
03.08.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
04.05.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
03.05.2021MTU Aero Engines VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
30.04.2021MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MTU Aero Engines AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
