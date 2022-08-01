MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst

Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,3 Prozent auf 161,65 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 160,75 EUR aus. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 163,60 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 191.116 MTU Aero Engines-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 28.02.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 221,10 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 26,89 Prozent. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 05.07.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 159,40 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 1,41 Prozent würde die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie bei 220,50 EUR.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte MTU Aero Engines am 27.07.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 2,14 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte MTU Aero Engines 1,08 EUR je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.289,00 EUR vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 30,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 989,00 EUR in den Büchern standen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 27.10.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 26.10.2023.

Der Gewinn 2022 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 7,86 EUR je MTU Aero Engines-Aktie belaufen.

