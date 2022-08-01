  • Suche
16.09.2022 12:07

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittag mit Verlusten

MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittag mit Verlusten
So bewegt sich MTU Aero Engines
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von MTU Aero Engines. Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 3,6 Prozent im Minus bei 155,85 EUR.
Um 12:22 Uhr fiel die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 3,6 Prozent auf 155,85 EUR ab. Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 154,05 EUR ab. Bei 158,95 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten MTU Aero Engines-Aktien beläuft sich auf 152.804 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 28.02.2022 bei 221,10 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 29,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 16.09.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 154,05 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der MTU Aero Engines-Aktie ist somit 1,17 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 220,50 EUR je MTU Aero Engines-Aktie aus.

MTU Aero Engines veröffentlichte am 27.07.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 2,14 EUR beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,08 EUR je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 30,33 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 989,00 EUR generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.289,00 EUR ausgewiesen.

Am 27.10.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Bilanz auf den 26.10.2023.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2022 7,86 EUR je Aktie in den MTU Aero Engines-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: MTU Aero Engines

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

09:06 Uhr
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Vormittag leichter (finanzen.net)
15.09.22
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst (finanzen.net)
15.09.22
MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Donnerstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
13.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: BofA senkt MTU auf 'Neutral' - Ziel gesenkt auf 185 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur MTU Aero Engines-Aktie (finanzen.net)
04.08.22
Rolls-Royce-Aktie gibt merklich nach: Erholung der Langstreckenflüge macht Hoffnung (dpa-afx)
02.08.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für MTU auf 183 Euro - 'Halten' (dpa-afx)
01.08.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für MTU auf 182 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
06.09.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyUBS AG
28.07.2022MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.07.2022MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.09.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.2022MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HaltenDZ BANK
01.08.2022MTU Aero Engines HoldWarburg Research
19.01.2022MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley
03.08.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
04.05.2021MTU Aero Engines SellWarburg Research
03.05.2021MTU Aero Engines VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
30.04.2021MTU Aero Engines UnderweightMorgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines Peer Group News

11:18 Uhr: GE CFO flags continued supply-chain pressure
07:00 UhrGE Foundation Announces Grant to Provide Flood Relief in Pakistan
15.09.22Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
15.09.22Rolls-Royce Holdings : Rolls-Royce Completes Sale of ITP Aero
15.09.22General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
14.09.22Why General Electric Stock Is Still Falling
14.09.22Reasons to Buy Portland General Electric (POR) Stock Now
14.09.22GE helps Los Angeles grid accommodate renewables
14.09.22FAA awards Raytheon Intelligence & Space contract to modernize WAAS
14.09.22China Airlines Completes its Asset Records Solution With Adoption of GE Digital's Record Management System

