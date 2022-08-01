MTU Aero Engines Aktie News: MTU Aero Engines am Mittag mit Verlusten

Um 12:22 Uhr fiel die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 3,6 Prozent auf 155,85 EUR ab. Die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 154,05 EUR ab. Bei 158,95 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten MTU Aero Engines-Aktien beläuft sich auf 152.804 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 28.02.2022 bei 221,10 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 29,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 16.09.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 154,05 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der MTU Aero Engines-Aktie ist somit 1,17 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 220,50 EUR je MTU Aero Engines-Aktie aus.

MTU Aero Engines veröffentlichte am 27.07.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 2,14 EUR beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,08 EUR je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 30,33 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 989,00 EUR generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.289,00 EUR ausgewiesen.

Am 27.10.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Bilanz auf den 26.10.2023.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2022 7,86 EUR je Aktie in den MTU Aero Engines-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: MTU Aero Engines