18.01.2022 14:12

Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Vonovia will Dividende erhöhen - Hauptversammlung am 29. April

Virtuelle Veranstaltung: Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Vonovia will Dividende erhöhen - Hauptversammlung am 29. April | Nachricht | finanzen.net
Virtuelle Veranstaltung
Die ordentliche Hauptversammlung der Vonovia SE soll in diesem Jahr am 29. April 2022 stattfinden und dabei auch über eine Erhöhung der Vividende abstimmen.
Das Wohnungsunternehmen plant, die Hauptversammlung wie in den Vorjahren virtuell zu veranstalten, wie Vonovia ankündigte.

Für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 will Vonovia eine erneut erhöhte Dividende vorschlagen. Einen konkreten Dividendenvorschlag wird Vonovia im Rahmen der Bekanntgabe der Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 am 18. März 2022 unterbreiten.

Im XETRA-Handel gibt die Vonovia-Aktie zeitweise 1,61 Prozent auf 47,18 Euro ab.

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)

