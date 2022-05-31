  • Suche
01.06.2022 12:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag im Minusbereich

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag im Minusbereich
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 35,00 EUR.
Die Aktie verlor um 01.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 1,3 Prozent auf 35,00 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 34,66 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 35,48 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 738.798 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 24.08.2021 bei 54,51 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie somit 35,79 Prozent niedriger. Bei 31,76 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 10,20 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 58,78 EUR aus.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. Der Verlust je Anteilsschein wurde bei -0,08 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 761,41 EUR beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 581,95 EUR umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 erwartet. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q2 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 02.08.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 2,75 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Widerstand der Aktionäre
Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
Deutschlands Immobilienriese Vonovia ist zum Ausstieg bei seiner schwer angeschlagenen Beteiligung ADLER Group bereit.
12:51 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Vonovia-Chef: Hohe Inflation geht an Mieten nicht vorbei (dpa-afx)
12:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
09:51 Uhr
Vonovia-Chef: Hohe Inflation geht an Mieten nicht vorbei (dpa-afx)
09:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
31.05.22
Mai 2022: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.05.22
ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn (dpa-afx)
31.05.22
Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden (dpa-afx)
31.05.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Dienstagnachmittag ab (finanzen.net)

