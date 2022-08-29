Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 04:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 26,60 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 26,70 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 26,30 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 710.577 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 50,29 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 47,10 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 05.09.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 25,97 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,43 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Im Jahr 2018 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR an Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 2,06 EUR. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 47,91 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2022-Bilanz gewähren. Die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 08.11.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,40 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE