07.09.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 26,60 EUR.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 04:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 26,60 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 26,70 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 26,30 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 710.577 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 50,29 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 47,10 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 05.09.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 25,97 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,43 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Im Jahr 2018 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR an Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 2,06 EUR. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 47,91 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2022-Bilanz gewähren. Die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 08.11.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,40 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Mittwochvormittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
06.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewinnt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.net)
06.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia (dpa-afx)
29.08.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
29.08.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft (EQS Group)

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

06.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewinnt am Dienstagnachmittag
06.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag im Plus
06.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Vormittag zu
24.08.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien
31.08.22Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
29.08.22DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
02.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
29.08.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft
26.08.22DGAP-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
