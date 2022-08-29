  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
12.09.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Nachmittag

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Nachmittag
Blick auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 3,2 Prozent auf 26,94 EUR zu.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 3,2 Prozent auf 26,94 EUR zu. In der Spitze legte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 26,98 EUR zu. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 26,54 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.257.564 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (50,29 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 28.09.2021. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 46,43 Prozent zulegen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 25,35 EUR am 08.09.2022. Mit Abgaben von 6,27 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,06 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt. Analysten bewerten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 47,91 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 03.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals.

Die kommende Q3 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q3 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 08.11.2023 präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2022 2,40 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Das große Stühlerücken
Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen
Erst Volkswagen, jetzt Fresenius und Adidas - gleich drei Konzerne wechseln ihren Chef aus. Nach fast drei Jahren Dauerkrise zeigen Investoren und Manager Nerven.
09.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verteuert sich am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
09.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
09.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia (dpa-afx)
29.08.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
29.08.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Wieso Rezessionen die besten Einstiegsgelegenheiten am Aktienmarkt darstellen, wann der richtige Zeitpunkt für einen Wiedereinstieg ist und welche Werte sich besonders lohnen, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

09.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verteuert sich am Nachmittag
09.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker
09.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich
24.08.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien
31.08.22Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
02.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
29.08.22DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
29.08.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft
26.08.22DGAP-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Salesforce – Rebreak und Rally
Es droht eine Stagnation - Welche Sektoren profitieren davon?
Paypal - Buybacks treiben Comeback an
US-Session: Diese Aktien stehen heute im Fokus
Vontobel: Chip-Industrie: Auf Zukunftstechnologien setzen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt anmelden: Live-Session "Ask us anything" am 13.09.
Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
„Die Abwertung kann sich beschleunigen“
Auf Inflation folgt Rezession? Die NuBank-Chance und Meta vs. BeReal
Digitale Immobilieninvestments - ohne Verwaltungsaufwand
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

16:09 UhrTAG Immobilien-Aktie mit Rückenwind durch Kempen-Kaufempfehlung
14:45 UhrNeed to Know: A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.
14:37 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11:21 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10:35 UhrDGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
10:35 UhrDGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit Doppel-Gold bei diesjährigem EPRA Award
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: DIC Asset AG takes double gold at this years EPRA award
06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
09.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Heute im Fokus

Warten auf US-Verbraucherpreise: DAX schließt über 13.400-Punkte-Marke -- Deutsche Bank will Onlinebanken mit neuem Angebot Konkurrenz machen -- Lufthansa, Uniper, Munich Re, HelloFresh im Fokus

Rat der Europäischen Zentralbank diskutiert wohl ab Oktober Bilanzverkleinerung - Restriktive Geldpolitik wahrscheinlicher. Hamburger Hafen warnt Bundesregierung vor Verbot von Cosco-Einstieg. Brenntag, Azelis & Co: Chemie-Aktien stark nach JPMorgan-Empfehlung. Ukrainischer Gaskonzern Naftogaz verklagt GAZPROM. Tesla beantwortet Bürgerfragen - Produktion fährt weiter hoch.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen