Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Nachmittag

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 3,2 Prozent auf 26,94 EUR zu. In der Spitze legte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 26,98 EUR zu. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 26,54 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.257.564 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (50,29 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 28.09.2021. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 46,43 Prozent zulegen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 25,35 EUR am 08.09.2022. Mit Abgaben von 6,27 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,06 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt. Analysten bewerten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 47,91 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 03.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals.

Die kommende Q3 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q3 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 08.11.2023 präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2022 2,40 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

