Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Freitagmittag

Die Aktie notierte um 24.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 3,4 Prozent auf 31,97 EUR zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 32,09 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 31,07 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 714.944 Stück.

Am 24.08.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 54,51 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 41,35 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Bei 30,08 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 16.06.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 6,28 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 58,43 EUR.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. Der Verlust je Aktie lag bei -0,08 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Anteilsschein in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 761,41 EUR beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 581,95 EUR umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) einen Gewinn von 2,67 EUR je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

