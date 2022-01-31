Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag Verlust reich

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 23.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 2,0 Prozent auf 83,20 EUR. Bei 83,20 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 85,51 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 131 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 342,95 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 75,74 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.05.2022). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 8,05 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 28.02.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 31.01.2022  vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 21,41 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 882,49 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.071,40 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,03 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

