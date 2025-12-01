DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,08 -0,9%Nas23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin74.588 -4,3%Euro1,1596 ±0,0%Öl63,32 +0,2%Gold4.238 +0,5%
November 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.12.25 03:15 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im November 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im November 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.11.2025 und dem 30.11.2025. Stand ist der 30.11.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -31,03 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -30,41 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -26,75 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Solana

Solana: -25,04 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -23,54 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -22,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -21,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -21,32 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -21,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -19,66 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -17,91 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: -17,14 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: -17,12 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -16,68 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -16,67 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -16,57 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -16,51 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -15,80 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: -14,63 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -14,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: -11,74 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tron

Tron: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 17,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com