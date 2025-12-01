November 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.11.2025 und dem 30.11.2025. Stand ist der 30.11.2025.
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -31,03 Prozent
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -30,41 Prozent
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -26,75 Prozent
Platz 26: Solana
Solana: -25,04 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -23,54 Prozent
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -22,86 Prozent
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -21,69 Prozent
Platz 22: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -21,32 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -21,29 Prozent
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -19,66 Prozent
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -17,91 Prozent
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: -17,14 Prozent
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: -17,12 Prozent
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -16,68 Prozent
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -16,67 Prozent
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -16,57 Prozent
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -16,51 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -15,80 Prozent
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: -14,63 Prozent
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -14,10 Prozent
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: -11,74 Prozent
Platz 8: Tron
Tron: -5,06 Prozent
Platz 7: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,45 Prozent
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 5,63 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 17,90 Prozent
