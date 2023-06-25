DAX 15.804 -0,2%ESt50 4.276 +0,1%TDax 3.136 -0,5%Dow 33.727 -0,7%Nas 13.493 -1,0%Bitcoin 27.779 -0,6%Euro 1,0916 -0,2%Öl 74,42 +0,3%Gold 1.932 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas schwächer -- Novo Nordisk bringt Abnehmspritze in Deutschland raus -- IBM steht vor Milliardenübernahme -- Porsche plant Hochleistungszellen -- Siemens Energy, GSK, Symrise im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Börse-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Staatsanwaltschaft soll Ermittlungen gegen Deutsche-Börse-Vorstand Book aufgenommen haben
NASDAQ-Titel Lucid-Aktie hebt vorbörslich ab: Einstieg bei Aston Martin treibt den Kurs
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
170,90 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,30 %
STU
186,45 USD -0,23 USD -0,12 %
NDB
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.2693,05 Mrd. EUR KGV22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

12:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
170,90 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,30%
Charts| News| Analysen
für 0 € handeln

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt beschäftigte sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit der jüngsten Nachrichtenlage im Bereich der Elektromobilität. Dabei verwies er unter anderem darauf, dass Apple ein Patent eingereicht habe für einen neuartigen Sicherheitsgurt mit einer Signalgebung, ob dieser korrekt angelegt wurde./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 13:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 13:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 186,17		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,06%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 186,45		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,90%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 183,43

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

12:46 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.06.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
13.06.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.06.23 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.06.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.