Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt beschäftigte sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit der jüngsten Nachrichtenlage im Bereich der Elektromobilität. Dabei verwies er unter anderem darauf, dass Apple ein Patent eingereicht habe für einen neuartigen Sicherheitsgurt mit einer Signalgebung, ob dieser korrekt angelegt wurde./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 13:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 13:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 186,17
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,06%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 186,45
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,90%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 183,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
