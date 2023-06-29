DAX 16.125 +1,1%ESt50 4.392 +0,9%TDax 3.180 +1,1%Dow 34.122 +0,8%Nas 13.591 +0,0%Bitcoin 28.569 +1,9%Euro 1,0864 +0,0%Öl 74,41 +0,1%Gold 1.905 -0,2%
Apple Aktie

176,10 EUR +1,76 EUR +1,01 %
STU
191,54 USD +1,95 USD +1,03 %
NDB
Marktkap.2740,18 Mrd. EUR KGV22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

13:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc.
176,10 EUR 1,76 EUR 1,01%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Der iPhone-Absatz im Mai sei mit minus 2 Prozent zum Vorjahr den achten Monat in Folge rückläufig, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Smartphone-Verkäufe aller Hersteller hätten sich im Mai jedoch um rund 8 Prozent ermäßigt, der 23. Absatzrückgang in Folge./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2023 / 17:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2023 / 17:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 191,08		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,57%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,54		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,80%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 183,43

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

