Nervosität vor Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street vorbörslich schwächer -- DAX rutscht unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- GRENKE wird profitabler -- Deutsche Bank, Alphabet, EVOTEC, CropEnergies im Fokus
Apple Aktie

175,64 EUR -1,28 EUR -0,72 %
STU
191,48 USD -0,98 USD -0,51 %
NDB
Marktkap.2781,28 Mrd. EUR KGV22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:51 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
175,64 EUR -1,28 EUR -0,72%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Statistiken zum Wachstum der App-Store-Umsätze im vergangenen Quartal entsprächen in etwa dem, was er für den App-Store und das Dienstleistungsgeschäft im Vorjahresvergleich erwartet habe, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 16:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 16:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.