Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Statistiken zum Wachstum der App-Store-Umsätze im vergangenen Quartal entsprächen in etwa dem, was er für den App-Store und das Dienstleistungsgeschäft im Vorjahresvergleich erwartet habe, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 16:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 16:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 192,46
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,28%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,48
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,77%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 183,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:51
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
