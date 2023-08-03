Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ergebnisse des dritten Geschäftsquartals seien insgesamt erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen, mit positiven und negativen Aspekten, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Donnerstagabend in seiner ersten Reaktion. Signale des Managements zum Schlussquartal seien daher entscheidender für die weitere Kursentwicklung./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 21:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 21:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 187,25
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,47%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,17
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,61%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 210,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:21
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|02.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
