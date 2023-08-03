DAX 15.893 -0,8%ESt50 4.305 -0,7%TDax 3.198 -1,2%Dow 35.216 -0,2%Nas 13.960 -0,1%Bitcoin 26.655 +0,0%Euro 1,0948 +0,0%Öl 85,18 -0,1%Gold 1.933 -0,1%
Apple Aktie

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ergebnisse des dritten Geschäftsquartals seien insgesamt erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen, mit positiven und negativen Aspekten, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Donnerstagabend in seiner ersten Reaktion. Signale des Managements zum Schlussquartal seien daher entscheidender für die weitere Kursentwicklung./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 21:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 21:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

