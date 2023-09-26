DAX 15.246 -0,1%ESt50 4.138 +0,2%MSCI World 2.845 -1,2%Dow 33.619 -1,1%Nas 13.064 -1,6%Bitcoin 25.166 +1,5%Euro 1,0539 -0,3%Öl 95,18 +1,2%Gold 1.893 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Vonovia A1ML7J NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wenig bewegt -- SAP kündigt KI-Assistenten Joule an -- H&M mit Gewinn dank Sparkurs -- Santander, KWS Saat, Birkenstock, SCHOTT Pharma, VW, Flutter, Zalando im Fokus
Top News
Santander-Aktie deutlich höher: Banco Santander zahlt Zwischendividende und beschließt Aktienrückkauf
VW-Aktie tiefer: Drei-Schicht-Betrieb bei VW in Zwickau wird in Frage gestellt - Durchsuchung wegen Betriebsratsvergütung
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
C24 Bank: Deutschlands bestes Zins-Duo mit 2 % Zinsen p.a. auf Ihr Girokonto und 4 % Zinsen p.a. auf Ihr Tagesgeld! -w-

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
163,42 EUR +0,60 EUR +0,37 %
STU
172,69 USD +0,73 USD +0,42 %
NDB
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2604,42 Mrd. EUR

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

13:06 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
163,42 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,37%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeiten für die hochwertigen neuen iPhone-Modelle hätten sich im Vergleich zum Vorjahr praktisch nicht verändert, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 20:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 20:14 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 172,60		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,08%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 172,69		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,02%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

13:06 Apple Neutral UBS AG
25.09.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
19.09.23 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.