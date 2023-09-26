Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeiten für die hochwertigen neuen iPhone-Modelle hätten sich im Vergleich zum Vorjahr praktisch nicht verändert, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 20:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 20:14 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 172,60
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,08%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 172,69
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,02%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|13:06
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
