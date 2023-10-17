Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Nachfrage nach dem neuen iPhone pro sei zuletzt in allen Regionen gesunken, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie auf Basis regelmäßiger Erhebungen. Besonders überraschend sei, dass binnen einer Woche auch die Wartezeiten für das Basismodell deutlich zurückgegangen seien./tav/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 22:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 1000 Words / shutterstock
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Apple
|SV6V6F
|15.03.2024
|190,00
|160,54
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Apple
|SW20SM
|20.09.2024
|190,00
|152,88
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 175,57
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,22%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 175,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,08%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|13:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG