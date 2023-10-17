DAX 15.177 -0,5%ESt50 4.127 -0,6%MSCI World 2.889 +0,1%Dow 33.998 +0,0%Nas 13.534 -0,3%Bitcoin 26.856 -0,1%Euro 1,0572 +0,0%Öl 91,51 +0,7%Gold 1.949 +1,3%
Apple Aktie

Marktkap. 2640,96 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

13:56 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
166,36 EUR -0,46 EUR -0,28%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Nachfrage nach dem neuen iPhone pro sei zuletzt in allen Regionen gesunken, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie auf Basis regelmäßiger Erhebungen. Besonders überraschend sei, dass binnen einer Woche auch die Wartezeiten für das Basismodell deutlich zurückgegangen seien./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 22:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

