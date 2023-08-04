DAX 14.810 +0,6%ESt50 4.058 +0,8%MSCI World 2.758 +0,9%Dow 32.952 +0,1%Nas 12.799 +0,1%Bitcoin 32.603 +0,3%Euro 1,0563 -0,5%Öl 87,63 -0,3%Gold 1.991 -0,2%
Apple Aktie

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

17:26 Uhr
Apple Inc.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple vor den am 2. November erwarteten Geschäftsjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt kürzte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen wegen der Geschäfte mit iPhones und Mac-Computern. Außerdem äußerte der Experte seine Erwartung, dass die Marktschätzungen für 2024 wahrscheinlich wegen Risiken im China-Geschäftsinken dürften./tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 19:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 19:44 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

