Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple vor den am 2. November erwarteten Geschäftsjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt kürzte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen wegen der Geschäfte mit iPhones und Mac-Computern. Außerdem äußerte der Experte seine Erwartung, dass die Marktschätzungen für 2024 wahrscheinlich wegen Risiken im China-Geschäftsinken dürften./tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 19:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 19:44 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 169,50
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,09%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 169,86
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,86%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
