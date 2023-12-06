DAX 16.656 +0,8%ESt50 4.483 +0,7%MSCI World 3.021 -0,1%Dow 36.054 -0,2%Nas 14.147 -0,6%Bitcoin 40.694 +0,2%Euro 1,0781 +0,1%Öl 74,93 +0,9%Gold 2.031 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BAT 916018 Merck 659990 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX startet leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt bei Conti -- GameStop enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt aktuell: DAX unterbricht Rally
Elon Musks Raumfahrtunternehmen SpaceX will wohl frisches Geld einsammeln
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
07.12.2023: DAX - Erste Warnsignale! So könnte die Rally enden! -w-

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
178,38 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,10 %
STU
192,32 USD -1,10 USD -0,57 %
NDB
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2730,46 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
178,38 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,10%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Neue eigene Markterhebungen untermauerten seine Einschätzung, dass die Nachfrage nach iPhones lauwarm sei, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Lasse man China außen vor, so nähere sich das durchschnittliche Lebensalter eines iPhone mittlerweile der Marke von zwei Jahren./bek/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:49 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 192,32		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,21%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 192,32		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,21%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.11.23 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
03.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.