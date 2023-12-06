Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Neue eigene Markterhebungen untermauerten seine Einschätzung, dass die Nachfrage nach iPhones lauwarm sei, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Lasse man China außen vor, so nähere sich das durchschnittliche Lebensalter eines iPhone mittlerweile der Marke von zwei Jahren./bek/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 192,32
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,21%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 192,32
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,21%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
