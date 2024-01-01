DAX 16.703 -0,3%ESt50 4.500 -0,5%MSCI World 3.169 +0,0%Dow 37.690 -0,1%Nas 15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin 41.573 +3,9%Euro 1,0963 -0,7%Öl 78,82 +0,6%Gold 2.068 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erster Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2024: DAX knapp im Minus -- Bitcoin klettert über 45.000 Dollar -- Nokia verabschiedet sich von Jahreszielen -- Tesla, E.ON, Sartorius. Airbus im Fokus
Top News
Airbus-Aktie legt zu: Auslieferungsziel 2023 anscheinend etwas übertroffen
ASML-Aktie unter Druck: Niederlande blockieren einige ASML-Exporte nach China
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Die Welt von morgen schon heute im Portfolio. DWS Smart Industrial Technologies. Investitionen unterliegen Risiken. -w-

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
172,58 EUR -2,48 EUR -1,42 %
STU
188,99 USD ±0,00 USD ±0,00 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2716,48 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

12:51 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
172,58 EUR -2,48 EUR -1,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Absatzzahlen im November hätten sich nach Berechnungen des Marktforschungsunternehmens Counterpoint auf 21,4 Millionen Einheiten belaufen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche einem Anstieg von 1,7 Prozent zum entsprechenden Vorjahresmonat, aber einem Rückgang von 18 Prozent zum Vormonat./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.12.2023 / 17:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.12.2023 / 17:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Peter Kotoff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 189,09		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,48%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 188,99		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,53%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

12:51 Apple Neutral UBS AG
07.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.11.23 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.