Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Absatzzahlen im November hätten sich nach Berechnungen des Marktforschungsunternehmens Counterpoint auf 21,4 Millionen Einheiten belaufen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche einem Anstieg von 1,7 Prozent zum entsprechenden Vorjahresmonat, aber einem Rückgang von 18 Prozent zum Vormonat./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.12.2023 / 17:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.12.2023 / 17:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 189,09
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,48%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 188,99
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,53%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
