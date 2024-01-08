DAX 16.716 +0,7%ESt50 4.485 +0,5%MSCI World 3.154 +1,1%Dow 37.683 +0,6%Nas 14.844 +2,2%Bitcoin 42.784 -0,2%Euro 1,0958 +0,1%Öl 76,31 +0,1%Gold 2.036 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Boeing 850471 Deutsche Bank 514000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Zalando ZAL111 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX startet fester -- Asiens Börsen stabil -- E.ON emittiert Anleihetranchen in Milliardenhöhe -- Volkswagen integriert ChatGPT in Sprachassistenten -- Nordex, Boeing, Amazon im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt weiter in Konsolidierungszone: DAX zum Handelsstart mit marginalem Plus
Zalando-Aktie vorbörslich in Grün: Empfehlung von Metzler treibt an
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
169,48 EUR +0,36 EUR +0,21 %
STU
185,14 USD ±0,00 USD ±0,00 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2570,57 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
169,48 EUR 0,36 EUR 0,21%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple angesichts der Markteinführung einer Datenbrille auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Brille "Vision Pro" werde ab dem 2. Februar in den USA erhältlich sein, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Neue Erkenntnisse seien die viel höhere Zahl an verfügbaren Apps und das Angebot zweier verschiedener Gurte. Der Experte geht davon aus, dass die finanziellen Auswirkungen der Brille in diesem Geschäftsjahr unwesentlich sein werden./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 19:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 19:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 185,56		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,39%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 185,14		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,63%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.01.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.01.24 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.01.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
07.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.