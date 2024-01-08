Apple Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple angesichts der Markteinführung einer Datenbrille auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Brille "Vision Pro" werde ab dem 2. Februar in den USA erhältlich sein, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Neue Erkenntnisse seien die viel höhere Zahl an verfügbaren Apps und das Angebot zweier verschiedener Gurte. Der Experte geht davon aus, dass die finanziellen Auswirkungen der Brille in diesem Geschäftsjahr unwesentlich sein werden./tih/he
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 185,56
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,39%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 185,14
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,63%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
