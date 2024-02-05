Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach vorgelegten App-Store-Statistiken auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Der im App-Store erzielte Umsatz sei im Januar um 5 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche aber einer Verlangsamung im Vergleich zu den vorangegangenen vier Monaten./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 22:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 22:42 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
