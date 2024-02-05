DAX 16.941 +0,2%ESt50 4.675 +0,4%MSCI World 3.234 -0,4%Dow 38.380 -0,7%Nas 15.598 -0,2%Bitcoin 39.961 +0,6%Euro 1,0731 -0,1%Öl 78,56 +0,8%Gold 2.027 +0,1%
174,86 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,30 %
STU
187,68 USD +0,01 USD +0,01 %
BTT
Marktkap. 2671,86 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

14:16 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
174,86 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,30%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach vorgelegten App-Store-Statistiken auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Der im App-Store erzielte Umsatz sei im Januar um 5 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche aber einer Verlangsamung im Vergleich zu den vorangegangenen vier Monaten./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 22:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 22:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 187,69		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,23%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 187,68		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,24%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

