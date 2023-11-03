Apple Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple nach Medienberichten über aufgegebene Elektroauto-Pläne des iPhone-Konzerns auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Kursziel beträgt weiter 190 US-Dollar. Die Einstellung des Projekts dürfte eine kleine finanzielle Ersparnis darstellen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. So werde aber letztlich die Tür zu einem großen Absatzmarkt von potenziell bis zu 20 Millionen Kunden jährlich geschlossen. Zudem hätte der Einstieg in das E-Autogeschäft die Abhängigkeit des Unternehmens von den iPhone-Erlösen verringert./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2024 / 22:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2024 / 22:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
