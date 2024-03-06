DAX 17.717 +0,1%ESt50 4.915 +0,5%MSCI World 3.357 +0,6%Dow 38.661 +0,2%Nas 16.032 +0,6%Bitcoin 60.910 +0,4%Euro 1,0893 +0,0%Öl 82,88 +0,0%Gold 2.154 +0,3%
Apple Aktie

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:36 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
153,52 EUR -1,68 EUR -1,08%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Analyse zeige, dass der Umsatz im App Store des Technologiekonzerns im Februar - bereinigt um den Schaltjahrestag am 29. Februar - um 10,5 Prozent gestiegen sei, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche mehr oder weniger dem Wachstumstrend seit September, liege aber deutlich über dem Wachstumswert im Januar von 5 Prozent./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 20:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 20:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.