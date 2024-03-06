Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Analyse zeige, dass der Umsatz im App Store des Technologiekonzerns im Februar - bereinigt um den Schaltjahrestag am 29. Februar - um 10,5 Prozent gestiegen sei, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies entspreche mehr oder weniger dem Wachstumstrend seit September, liege aber deutlich über dem Wachstumswert im Januar von 5 Prozent./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 20:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 20:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 169,12
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,35%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 168,45
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,79%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
