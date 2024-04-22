DAX 18.053 +1,1%ESt50 4.984 +1,0%MSCI World 3.282 +0,8%Dow 38.393 +0,4%Nas 15.591 +0,9%Bitcoin 62.271 -0,7%Euro 1,0686 +0,3%Öl 86,50 -0,8%Gold 2.325 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 SAP 716460 BASF BASF11 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erholung nach Korrektur: DAX über 18.000 Punkten -- Wall Street freundlich -- SAP-Zahlen überzeugen -- Spotify mit schwarzen Zahlen -- UPS, GM, STMicro, Delivery Hero im Fokus
Top News
DZ BANK: Verkaufen für Sartorius vz-Aktie
Aktien-Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
IG Webinar: Morgen um 18 Uhr - Mit Expertentipps zum Erfolg im Faktor-Optionsscheinhandel. Jetzt anmelden

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
155,38 EUR -1,26 EUR -0,80 %
STU
166,29 USD +0,39 USD +0,24 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 2392,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:11 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
155,38 EUR -1,26 EUR -0,80%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Absatzquote für iPhones in China sei im März im Jahresvergleich gesunken, habe sich gegenüber dem Vormonat aber gebessert, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Dienstag mit Blick auf aktuelle Marktdaten. An seinen Umsatzschätzungen mit dem Smartphone änderte sich insgesamt nichts./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 11:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 11:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 165,84		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,57%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 166,29		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,26%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 198,33

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

15:11 Apple Neutral UBS AG
15.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
11.04.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.03.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.