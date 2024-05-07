DAX 18.488 +0,3%ESt50 5.039 +0,5%MSCI World 3.402 +0,3%Dow 38.956 +0,2%Nas 16.292 -0,3%Bitcoin 57.882 -0,2%Euro 1,0755 +0,0%Öl 83,73 +0,9%Gold 2.319 +0,2%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

17:56 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Dass der Technologiekonzern den Absatz von iPhones in China gesteigert habe, sei eine der größten Überraschungen mit Blick auf das vergangene Quartal, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 11:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 11:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

