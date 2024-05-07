Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Dass der Technologiekonzern den Absatz von iPhones in China gesteigert habe, sei eine der größten Überraschungen mit Blick auf das vergangene Quartal, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 11:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 11:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 182,09
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,34%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 182,39
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,17%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 199,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|17:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG