Apple Aktie

173,92 EUR -0,66 EUR -0,38 %
STU
190,00 USD +0,08 USD +0,04 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 2676,25 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:06 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc.
173,92 EUR -0,66 EUR -0,38%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Wegen der Fantasie für Künstliche Intelligenz gehe der Markt bei dem Technologiekonzern von einer Erholung der iPhone-Nachfrage aus, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Produktionsstatistiken und Abnahmeverpflichtungen (MPOs) deuteten aber auf einen eher flachen iPhone-Zyklus hin./tih/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2024 / 15:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2024 / 15:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 189,87		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,07%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 190,00		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,00
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 199,83

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

