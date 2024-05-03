DAX 18.660 -0,6%ESt50 5.021 -0,8%MSCI World 3.468 +0,2%Dow 38.935 -0,4%Nas 16.966 +0,3%Bitcoin 62.446 -2,3%Euro 1,0866 +0,1%Öl 83,36 +0,4%Gold 2.352 +0,0%
Apple Aktie

177,40 EUR +2,42 EUR +1,38 %
STU
191,79 USD +1,78 USD +0,94 %
BTT
Marktkap. 2678,53 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

14:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
177,40 EUR 2,42 EUR 1,38%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Lieferungen nach China seien wohl im April um 52 Prozent gestiegen, man sollte dies aber nicht als Comeback bezeichnen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2024 / 11:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2024 / 11:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

