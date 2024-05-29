Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die April-Zahlen sprächen für anhaltenden Druck bei den iPhone-Verkäufen in den wichtigsten Märkten USA und China, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Mittwoch./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 16:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 16:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vividrange / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 190,29
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,15%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 190,13
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,07%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 199,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG