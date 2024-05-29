DAX 18.428 -0,3%ESt50 4.957 -0,1%MSCI World 3.430 -1,0%Dow 38.442 -1,1%Nas 16.921 -0,6%Bitcoin 62.727 +0,3%Euro 1,0802 +0,0%Öl 83,45 -0,1%Gold 2.333 -0,3%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die April-Zahlen sprächen für anhaltenden Druck bei den iPhone-Verkäufen in den wichtigsten Märkten USA und China, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Mittwoch./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 16:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.05.2024 / 16:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

