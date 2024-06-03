DAX 18.380 -1,2%ESt50 4.947 -1,1%MSCI World 3.453 +0,2%Dow 38.571 -0,3%Nas 16.829 +0,6%Bitcoin 63.238 +0,3%Euro 1,0866 -0,3%Öl 76,78 -1,8%Gold 2.334 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
GameStop A0HGDX NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Plug Power A1JA81 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt unter 18.400 Punkte -- Technischer Fehler lässt Berkshire-Aktie zeitweise um 99 Prozent abstürzen -- KfW veräußert Telekom-Aktien -- Siemens Energy, VW, GameStop im Fokus
Top News
18.400er-Marke fällt: DAX rutscht ab
Fresenius kauft Vamed-Beteiligung von ÖBAG - Aktie reagiert freundlich
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
177,68 EUR +0,46 EUR +0,26 %
STU
194,05 USD +1,59 USD +0,83 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 2704,82 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

11:56 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
177,68 EUR 0,46 EUR 0,26%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Entwicklung der Apple Stores scheine nicht ganz so stark wie erhofft zu sein, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch die Vergleichsbasis in diesem Segment werde zunehmend anspruchsvoller./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 23:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 23:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: BMCL / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 194,03		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,08%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 194,05		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,09%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 199,83

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

11:56 Apple Neutral UBS AG
30.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.05.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.