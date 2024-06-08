DAX 18.428 -0,7%ESt50 4.989 -1,2%MSCI World 3.479 -0,3%Dow 38.799 -0,2%Nas 17.133 -0,2%Bitcoin 64.580 -0,1%Euro 1,0753 -0,4%Öl 79,82 +0,4%Gold 2.294 +0,0%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Nachfrage nach iPhones sei derzeit eher mau, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Sonntag vorliegenden Kommentar. Auch das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) gebe zunächst keinen Schub./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2024 / 22:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / Shutterstock.com

