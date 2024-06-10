DAX 18.495 -0,3%ESt50 5.016 -0,7%MSCI World 3.482 +0,1%Dow 38.868 +0,2%Nas 17.193 +0,4%Bitcoin 62.781 -2,7%Euro 1,0769 +0,0%Öl 81,59 -0,5%Gold 2.303 -0,3%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die lange erwartete Künstliche-Intelligenz-Strategie namens Apple Intelligence mit der Integration von KI-Funktionen in das iOS-Betriebssystem werde im Herbst beim neuen iPhone-Modell wohl keinen Nachfrageschub auslösen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Montagabend in seinem Kommentar zur Präsentation auf der Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC. Insgesamt äußerte er sich etwas enttäuscht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 20:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 20:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

