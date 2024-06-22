DAX 18.164 -0,5%ESt50 4.907 -0,8%MSCI World 3.509 +0,0%Dow 39.150 +0,0%Nas 17.689 -0,2%Bitcoin 58.175 -1,6%Euro 1,0702 +0,1%Öl 85,16 +0,2%Gold 2.323 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Cavendish Hydrogen Asa Registered A40EDQ BASF BASF11 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX vor leicht freundlicher Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- DEUTZ prüft Einstieg ins Rüstungsgeschäft -- HUGO BOSS bringt Produktion wieder nach Europa -- -- Mercedes-Benz, Ryanair im Fokus
Top News
DEUTZ-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: DEUTZ prüft Einstieg ins Rüstungsgeschäft
Mercedes-Flirt mit Verstappen: 'In Silber würde er gut aussehen' - Aktie freundlich
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
EM-Bonus: 25 Euro + 5 Euro für jedes Schland-Tor, wenn Du jetzt Dein ZERO-Depot eröffnest. Jetzt Bonus sichern!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
194,12 EUR +0,28 EUR +0,14 %
FSE
207,19 USD -0,06 USD -0,03 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 2975,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
194,12 EUR 0,28 EUR 0,14%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt nahm in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie Bezug auf einen Pressebericht, wonach Apple neben der bereits angekündigten Zusammenarbeit mit OpenAI Gespräche mit weiteren Unternehmen führt, um deren Künstliche-Intelligenz-Modelle zu integrieren. Seiner Ansicht nach dürften die finanziellen Auswirkungen davon aber kurzfristig nicht bedeutend hoch ausfallen./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2024 / 21:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2024 / 21:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 207,49		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,43%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 207,19		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,30%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,83

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:31 Apple Neutral UBS AG
13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.