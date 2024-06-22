Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt nahm in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie Bezug auf einen Pressebericht, wonach Apple neben der bereits angekündigten Zusammenarbeit mit OpenAI Gespräche mit weiteren Unternehmen führt, um deren Künstliche-Intelligenz-Modelle zu integrieren. Seiner Ansicht nach dürften die finanziellen Auswirkungen davon aber kurzfristig nicht bedeutend hoch ausfallen./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2024 / 21:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2024 / 21:31 / GMT
