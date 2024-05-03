DAX 18.367 -0,3%ESt50 4.826 -0,7%MSCI World 3.526 +0,1%Dow 40.416 -0,4%Nas 17.443 +0,5%Bitcoin 63.613 +1,2%Euro 1,0804 -0,5%Öl 80,81 +0,3%Gold 2.387 +0,1%
Apple Aktie

UBS AG

16:26 Uhr
Apple Inc.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Lieferungen nach China seien im Juni gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings hätten die US-Amerikaner erhebliche Preisnachlässe gewährt. Insofern seien die jüngsten Auslieferungszahlen kein Zeichen für eine starke Nachfrage./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 13:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 13:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Denis Kuaev / Shutterstock,.com

