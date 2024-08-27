DAX 18.742 +0,3%ESt50 4.912 +0,3%MSCI World 3.649 +0,0%Dow 41.251 +0,0%Nas 17.755 +0,2%Bitcoin 53.033 -0,4%Euro 1,1154 -0,3%Öl 79,59 -0,3%Gold 2.509 -0,6%
Apple Aktie

204,15 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,05 %
STU
227,30 USD -0,77 USD -0,34 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3098,65 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
204,15 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,05%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Zahlen zu iPhone-Auslieferungen im Juli auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt verwies trotz eines Anstiegs im Jahresvergleich auf "einen weiteren Monat mit Verlusten von Smartphone-Anteilen". Der weltweite Smartphone-Absatz sei nämlich deutlicher gestiegen, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht daher Risiken bis zur Markteinführung des neuen iPhone 16 im September./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2024 / 23:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2024 / 23:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 228,03		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,68%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,30		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,41%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 226,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:31 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.08.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
02.08.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

