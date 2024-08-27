Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Zahlen zu iPhone-Auslieferungen im Juli auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst David Vogt verwies trotz eines Anstiegs im Jahresvergleich auf "einen weiteren Monat mit Verlusten von Smartphone-Anteilen". Der weltweite Smartphone-Absatz sei nämlich deutlicher gestiegen, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht daher Risiken bis zur Markteinführung des neuen iPhone 16 im September./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2024 / 23:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2024 / 23:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 228,03
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,68%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,30
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,41%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 226,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
