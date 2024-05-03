Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 2958,75 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeiten für die neuen iPhone-16-Modelle des Smartphone-Herstellers fielen geringer aus als bei vergleichbaren Einführungen im vergangenen Jahr, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht darin ein Indiz, dass die Nachfrage in den wichtigsten Schlüsselregionen nicht so schwungvoll ausfällt wie am Markt erwartet./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 23:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 23:02 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vividrange / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 216,79
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,66%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|14:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK