DAX 18.711 -0,1%ESt50 4.835 -0,5%MSCI World 3.638 -0,1%Dow 41.598 +0,0%Nas 17.623 +0,0%Bitcoin 53.787 -0,8%Euro 1,1122 +0,1%Öl 73,14 -0,9%Gold 2.572 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 BASF BASF11 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Intel 855681 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Ruhe vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Bund will Commerzbank-Anteile wie geplant verkaufen -- Tupperware insolvent -- Varta, BlackRock, TMTG, Allianz im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank baut Filialstandorte in Deutschland ab - Aktie im Minus Deutsche Bank baut Filialstandorte in Deutschland ab - Aktie im Minus
Varta-Aktie dennoch leichter: Weitere Einigung in Sanierungsverfahren erzielt Varta-Aktie dennoch leichter: Weitere Einigung in Sanierungsverfahren erzielt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Investieren Sie jetzt mit Exporo in die Zukunft! Grüne Energie, 150 € Bonus und bis zu 7,5 % Rendite p.a. - Ihr Beitrag zur Energiewende beginnt hier!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
198,14 EUR +3,72 EUR +1,91 %
STU
221,26 USD +4,41 USD +2,03 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 2958,75 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

14:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
198,14 EUR 3,72 EUR 1,91%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Die Wartezeiten für die neuen iPhone-16-Modelle des Smartphone-Herstellers fielen geringer aus als bei vergleichbaren Einführungen im vergangenen Jahr, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht darin ein Indiz, dass die Nachfrage in den wichtigsten Schlüsselregionen nicht so schwungvoll ausfällt wie am Markt erwartet./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 23:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 23:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vividrange / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 216,79		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,26		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,66%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
10.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Marktbericht NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 sackt mittags ab
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Mittag zurück
dpa-afx Snap-Aktie höher: Snap bringt nächste Generation der Spectacles-AR-Brille auf den Markt
dpa-afx Apple-Aktie etwas höher: 'Apple Intelligence' spricht ab 2025 auch Deutsch
finanzen.net NVIDIA, Meta, Alphabet & Co.: Wachstumsunternehmen und Dividendenzahler - kann das funktionieren?
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple am Mittwochnachmittag gesucht
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in New York: Zum Start Gewinne im NASDAQ 100
Zacks JPMorgan Reportedly in Talks With Apple for Credit Card Partnership
Benzinga Taiwan Semiconductor Begins Production Of Apple A16 Smartphone Chips At Arizona Facility: Report
Benzinga While Apple Abandoned Its Car Project After Pouring $1B Into It, Its Key Supplier Foxconn Is Now Collaborating With Sharp On An EV Prototype: Here's More
MotleyFool If You Bought 1 Share of Apple Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
Cnet Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Review: Compelling Upgrade With My Favorite iPhone Feature in Years
Cnet Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Review: Little Improvements Add Up
MarketWatch JPMorgan in talks with Apple to take over its credit card venture: report
Cnet 2 Hidden Apple Watch Features I'm Using to Get Into Peak Shape