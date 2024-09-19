DAX 18.872 -0,7%ESt50 4.910 -0,7%MSCI World 3.688 -0,1%Dow 42.025 +1,3%Nas 18.014 +2,5%Bitcoin 56.801 +0,6%Euro 1,1157 +0,0%Öl 74,49 -0,6%Gold 2.614 +1,0%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Anleger sollten nicht überreagieren auf eine schwache Woche, was die Vorbestellungen für die neuen iPhones der Serie 16 betrifft, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Aber die Nachfrage bleibe gedämpft./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2024 / 14:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.09.2024 / 14:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 228,87		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,12%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,64		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,67%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

