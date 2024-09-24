Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3120,69 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Verfügbarkeit, wie sie Daten in 30 Märkten darlegten, sei zunehmend bedenklich, vor allem mit Blick auf die Modelle Pro und Pro Max, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2024 / 22:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.09.2024 / 22:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 227,37
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,80%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,49
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,74%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
