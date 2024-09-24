DAX 18.891 -0,6%ESt50 4.913 -0,6%MSCI World 3.702 +0,0%Dow 42.208 +0,2%Nas 18.075 +0,6%Bitcoin 57.085 -0,7%Euro 1,1180 +0,0%Öl 75,15 +0,0%Gold 2.654 -0,1%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Verfügbarkeit, wie sie Daten in 30 Märkten darlegten, sei zunehmend bedenklich, vor allem mit Blick auf die Modelle Pro und Pro Max, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2024 / 22:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.09.2024 / 22:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 227,37		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,80%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,49		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,74%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

