DAX 18.623 -0,7%ESt50 4.995 -0,9%MSCI World 3.637 +0,3%Dow 40.163 +0,4%Nas 18.537 +0,8%Bitcoin 57.562 +2,8%Euro 1,0916 +0,1%Öl 84,61 -0,8%Gold 2.423 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Trump Media Technology A3CYXD NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 BayWa 519406 Lufthansa 823212 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Broadcom A2JG9Z Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX leichter -- Wall Street höher -- Salzgitter dementiert Gerüchte zur Aurubis-Übernahme -- Tesla profitiert von Kursziel-Erhöhung -- Lufthansa, Nordex, Alphabet, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie sinkt: Deutsche Bank beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Lufthansa-Aktie rutscht weiter ab
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt mit OSKAR black in ETFs investieren - Für Anlagesummen ab 50.000 Euro

Evonik Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Evonik Aktien-Sparplan
18,70 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,11 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 8,81 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 6,32

WKN EVNK01

ISIN DE000EVNK013

Symbol EVKIF

UBS AG

Evonik Neutral

15:16 Uhr
Evonik Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Evonik AG
18,70 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,11%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Evonik nach Quartalszahlen und einem angehobenen Jahresausblick auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Der neue, höhere Mittelwert der in Aussicht gestellten Zielspanne für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) 2024 liege um drei Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./bek/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 11:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 11:27 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: EVONIK

Zusammenfassung: Evonik Neutral

Unternehmen:
Evonik AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
18,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
18,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,95%
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
21,94 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Evonik AG

15:16 Evonik Neutral UBS AG
15:11 Evonik Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:06 Evonik Neutral UBS AG
14:01 Evonik Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.24 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Evonik AG