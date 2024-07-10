Evonik Aktie
WKN EVNK01
ISIN DE000EVNK013
Symbol EVKIF
Evonik Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Evonik nach Quartalszahlen und einem angehobenen Jahresausblick auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Der neue, höhere Mittelwert der in Aussicht gestellten Zielspanne für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) 2024 liege um drei Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./bek/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 11:27 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 11:27 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: EVONIK
Zusammenfassung: Evonik Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Evonik AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
20,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
18,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
18,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
21,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
