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Fraport Aktie

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Fraport Aktien-Sparplan
72,30 EUR -0,65 EUR -0,89 %
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Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Fraport Neutral

12:26 Uhr
Fraport Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Fraport AG
72,30 EUR -0,65 EUR -0,89%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fraport von 86 auf 77 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Passagierzahl in Frankfurt dürfte 2026 etwas unter dem angepeilten Niveau liegen, schrieb Patrick Creuset am Montag. Er kappte seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen für dieses und das kommende Jahr jeweils um ein Prozent./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 07:28 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Fraport Neutral

Unternehmen:
Fraport AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
77,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
72,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,80%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
72,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,50%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
78,86 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Fraport AG

12:26 Fraport Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.26 Fraport Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.06.26 Fraport Overweight Barclays Capital
20.05.26 Fraport Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.05.26 Fraport Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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