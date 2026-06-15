Fraport Aktie
Marktkap. 6,51 Mrd. EURKGV 14,97 Div. Rendite 1,43%
WKN 577330
ISIN DE0005773303
Symbol FPRUF
Fraport Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fraport von 86 auf 77 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Passagierzahl in Frankfurt dürfte 2026 etwas unter dem angepeilten Niveau liegen, schrieb Patrick Creuset am Montag. Er kappte seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen für dieses und das kommende Jahr jeweils um ein Prozent./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 07:28 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Fraport Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Fraport AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
77,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
72,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,80%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
72,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
78,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Fraport AG
|12:26
|Fraport Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Fraport Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|16.02.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|10.02.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Fraport Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Fraport Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.26
|Fraport Hold
|Warburg Research