|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
19,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
17,01 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
17,06 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Laura Sutcliffe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
18,42 £
