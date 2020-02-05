finanzen.net

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

20,07EUR
-0,55EUR
-2,64%
18:09:54
STU
17,06GBP
-0,36GBP
-2,06%
18:25:09
LSE
06.02.2020 15:41

GlaxoSmithKline buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1950 Pence belassen. Während der Umsatz nur leicht unter den Erwartungen gelegen habe, seien die Schätzungen beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis deutlich verfehlt worden, schrieb Analystin Laura Sutcliffe in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei den Aktionären dürfte sich damit Enttäuschung einstellen, auch weil die Jahresprognose für 2020 beim Kerngewinn je Aktie etwas zurückhaltender sei als am Markt gedacht./kro/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 12:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
19,50 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
17,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,61%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
17,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,33%
Analyst Name:
Laura Sutcliffe 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
18,42 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+7,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,99%
Ø Kursziel: 18,42
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
16
17
18
19
20
21
Kepler Cheuvreux
16,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
19,00 £
Morgan Stanley
17 £
HSBC
21 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 £
Barclays Capital
17 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
19 £
Deutsche Bank AG
17 £
UBS AG
20 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,99%
Ø Kursziel: 18,42
