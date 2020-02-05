finanzen.net

06.02.2020 12:46

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1860 Pence belassen. Starke Geschäfte mit dem Impfstoff Shingrix hätten den Druck aus anderen Bereichen ausgeglichen, schrieb Analyst Trung Huynh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Jahr 2020 dürfte der Druck aber insgesamt andauern, auch wegen zusätzlicher Investitionen./ajx/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2020 / 05:09 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
18,60 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
17,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
17,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,10%
Analyst Name:
Trung Huynh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
18,42 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

12:46 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:46 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral Credit Suisse Group
05.02.20 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.02.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

mehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) News
