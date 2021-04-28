  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

15,50EUR
-0,18EUR
-1,15%
18:25:22
FSE
13,29GBP
-0,14GBP
-1,04%
19:08:25
LSE
29.04.2021 13:21

GlaxoSmithKline Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1300 Pence belassen. Der Jahresauftakt des Pharmakonzerns sei herausfordernd gewesen, aber im zweite Halbjahr werde eine Wende erwartet, schrieb Analyst Trung Huynh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Fokus stehe daher der Investorentag im Juni, wenn das Management unter anderem die Strategie der neuen GSK vorstellt./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 04:14 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Underperform

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
13,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
13,40 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,00%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,22%
Analyst Name:
Trung Huynh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

13:21 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
28.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+11,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 14,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
12 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Morgan Stanley
17 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
UBS AG
14 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 14,84
