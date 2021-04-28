|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
13,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
13,40 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,00%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Trung Huynh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,84 £
|13:48 Uhr
|Symrise Verkaufen
|13:47 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
|13:09 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|12:39 Uhr
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|12:38 Uhr
|Santander overweight
|12:37 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|12:37 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|12:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|12:35 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|12:35 Uhr
|Valeo SA buy
|12:34 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:32 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|12:32 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|12:32 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|12:31 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Ströer buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|12:30 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB add
|12:26 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Outperform
|12:24 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|12:24 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Apple buy
|12:23 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|12:23 Uhr
|TAKKT buy
|12:22 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|12:21 Uhr
|AIXTRON Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|Nemetschek buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|12:20 Uhr
|BASF buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Facebook buy
|11:54 Uhr
|Orsted market-perform
|11:54 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|11:53 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|11:52 Uhr
|CRH overweight
|11:52 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|11:47 Uhr
|TOTAL Outperform
|28.04.21
|Valeo SA Sell
|28.04.21
|Valeo SA overweight
|28.04.21
|Santander Outperform
|28.04.21
|Siemens Energy overweight
|28.04.21
|Hannover Rück Outperform
|28.04.21
|DWS Group Sector Perform
|28.04.21
|KION GROUP Neutral
|28.04.21
|Delivery Hero buy
|28.04.21
|PUMA buy
|28.04.21
|Symrise buy
|28.04.21
|Covestro buy
|28.04.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|28.04.21
|CRH overweight
|28.04.21
|zooplus overweight
