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Symbol IITSF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

08:06 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,50 EUR -0,24 EUR -4,13%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,90 auf 7,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens passte ihre Schätzungen am Freitagnachmittag an die Resultate des ersten Quartals an. Ihrem Kursziel legt sie nun teilweise bereits die Prognosen für 2028 zugrunde./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2026 / 15:25 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
7,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
5,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,67%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
5,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,09%
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08:06 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
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